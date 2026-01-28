Katie Price's ex husband Alex Reid calls star's marriage a 'business deal'

Alex Reid brands her ex marriage 'a pantomime' and 'a business deal

Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid has shared his thoughts following her surprise wedding to entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, has even changed her name just days after tying the knot with Lee.

The MMA fighter, 50, and Katie, 47, also had a whirlwind wedding, going to Las Vegas to get married in 2010 after just seven months together, and only nine months after her divorce from first husband, Peter Andre.

At the time, Katie later admitted she had married Alex 'too soon.'

This time, she has repeated history by marrying Lee in Dubai days after getting engaged and shortly after her split from MAFS star JJ Slater.

And now Alex has spoken out on his ex-wife's shock marriage, sharing his sympathies for her family and children, as well as for 'poor JJ'.

Speaking to the Mirror, Alex hit out at Katie for committing to someone after only a week, declaring: 'It's irresponsible on your family and the children to marry someone you don't know.'

Reflecting his own whirlwind romance with her, he admitted that seven months was 'nowhere near enough time to know someone', but insisted his marriage vows 'meant something' to him and that he'd believed himself to be 'madly in love' at the time.

However, he now brands their marriage 'a pantomime' and 'a business deal', having learned 'what real love is' after meeting his fiancée Nikki Manashe and welcoming their three children.