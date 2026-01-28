Kylie Jenner channels Charli XCX in surprise collaboration

Charli XCX surrounded herself with multiple lookalikes for the music video for her new single Residue, part of the upcoming mockumentary, The Moment.

Kylie Jenner appeared as one of the Brat creator’s clones, rocking loose black tresses and wearing a white tank.

The reality star’s cameo also featured a shot of her smoking while dressed as Charli, as the single’s vocalist reminded via Instagram that her latest song and its music video are “out now.”

Co-produced by the British singer-songwriter’s collaborator from Brat, AG Cook, Residue’s music video is directed by photographer Aidan Zamiri.

The Apple singer has recently been making waves while gearing up for the release of her multiple film projects.

She also hit the ongoing Sundance Film Festival for its final gala in Park City, where she premiered three upcoming releases.

The newly minted actress was present for the screening of The Gallerist, which co-stars Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega, while it will reportedly release on January 24.

Also on hand to present the Gregg Araki-directed I Want Your Sex, Charli will appear in the movie alongside Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, and more.

However, the most anticipated project from Charli XCX’s current pipeline is The Moment, a mockumentary-style narrative which also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennot, and her latest music video collaborator, Kylie Jenner.

The film will open in the US on February 6.