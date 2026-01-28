John Mulaney reveals dynamic with Olivia Munn's large Vietnamese family

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn tied the knot in July 2024

John Mulaney opened up about his role in wife Olivia Munn’s large Vietnamese family.

During Monday’s episode of comedian Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast, Mulaney revealed that he takes pride in financially supporting his wife Munn’s extended Vietnamese family in Oklahoma City.

“So Olivia has a large — she’s Vietnamese, and she has a large Vietnamese family in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, of which I am one of the significant financial contributors,” Mulaney said.

“For the first 39 years of my life, I supported zero Vietnamese people — probably none — and now I have 10 on the books.”

The Big Mouth actor explained that while his own parents were successful lawyers who never needed financial help he finds joy in being able to give back to Munn’s family.

“With parents of some success, you can’t really do anything for them. And it brings me great joy to help out, to help and do fun things for Olivia’s family,” he said noting that many of her relatives are Vietnamese refugees.

Birbiglia asked whether Mulaney worried that money might complicate his relationship with Munn’s family.

The comedian responded that he never has to guess what they’re thinking.

“There’s no wonder. In the back of the mind? You mean the front of the voice? The front of the voice — the words coming out of their mouth?” he joked.

Mulaney and Munn married in July 2024 in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in New York, attended only by their son Malcolm and a witness.

Later that year, they welcomed a daughter, Méi June Mulaney, via surrogate.