Olivia Attwood, Bradley Dack split finalised after long struggle: Report

Olivia Attwood gives a glimpse into the struggle before calling it quits with Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood had to come a long way before finally calling it quits with her estranged husband, Bradley Dack, including asking for professional help.

The 34-year-old television personality parted ways from the footballer, 32, after a “breach of trust” on Bradley’s part, putting an end to their two-year-long marriage.

Days after the former Love Island star told fans she had moved into her own apartment, an insider revealed that she had to hire a personal PR team to start her single life back again.

"The situation has been chaotic for months. Olivia didn’t know what to do and neither did her agents, so she hired a personal PR. She’s been terrified that her personal life was about to overshadow her professional one. It’s been chaos with everyone panicking about how she could get out of her marriage unscathed," the source told The Mirror.

Olivia reportedly hired professionals associated with ITV, the company she has worked with on several famous shows, including Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends, Olivia Attwood's Getting Filthy Rich and Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection.

This comes after the reality TV star shared a video of herself sitting in her new empty apartment in her hometown, where she moved to after the split.