Jason Momoa addresses future of 'Lobo' in DCU after 'Supergirl'

Jason Momoa's new film 'The Wrecking Crew' has released on Prime Video

Jason Momoa has discussed the future of Lobo in DCU after Supergirl.

The 46-year-old is all set to play dream role in the upcoming action-sci-fi, directed by Craig Gillespie and stars Milly Alcock in the main role.

The first look of Jason as Lobo has officially been shared by the makers and it has left fans with goosebumps.

While talking about the future appearance of the DC villain, the Fast X actor said that he only knows “Lobo” in Supergirl for now. Although, he would love to see him have his thing later on.

During an interview with ScreenRant, Momoa said, "I only know Lobo's in this one, and so we'll see what the future of all that holds. I would love for his own thing to be coming out."

He further stated, "I don't know if there is. I think it's probably up to the audience and how they feel about it, but I think he's got his own things mapped out and I'm not privy to any of that."

The Aquaman star admits that when he first got into the character it was a “pinch me moment.”

He is really excited for the audience to see what they have made.

Meanwhile, Jason’s new film The Wrecking Crew alongside Dave Bautista is now streaming on Prime Video.