Katie Price breaks silence after surprise Dubai wedding: 'thank you everyone'

Katie Price showed off her wedding glow as she broke her silence on social media following her surprise wedding to entrepreneur Lee Andrews in Dubai.

The former glamour model, 47, has even changed her name just days after tying the knot with Lee.

For those unversed, the OnlyFans star was actually born Katrina Infield, and adopted the surname Price from her mum Amy's husband.

Now, back in the UK, Katie took to Instagram to update fans after her long flight, sharing a much-anticipated video in which she showed ff her huge diamond ring.

She said: 'Hey everyone. So I am now back in the UK. 'Oh my God I can't wait to go home, obviously the time difference did not sleep on the plane.

I have missed my CBD so I know I am going to have a good sleep tonight. Oh God I have missed it.

So yeah get back into the routine of sleep.

Katie continued: 'Anywhere who suffers anxiety who can't sleep like me because my brain is so busy that is what I take at night to sleep. And thank you for all your messages saying how it's really helped you.

This comes after an insider close to the family has claimed they are 'completely horrified' by the news.

The source added Katie's mother Amy and her five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10 - were all left completely in the dark about her wedding.