Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Kim Kardashian takes a swipe at Khloe ahead of birth of baby no 2 with Tristan

Kardashians fans have been wagging tongues after Kim Kardashian seemingly took a swipe at her younger sister Khloe Kardashian who awaits the birth of a second child with serial cheater Tristan Thompson.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality star shared a cryptic message about girls failing to spot ‘red flags’ in a relationship.

“Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags,” the Skims mogul wrote.

The Kardashians also also shared a quote by Dr Seusss that read, “Life's too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason.”

“If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it'd be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

Meanwhile, the NBA player has been making waves with his recent outings as Thompson was recently seen holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece.

