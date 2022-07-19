 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle enjoyed cute PDA moments as the royal couple visited United Nations on Monday.

Meghan and Harry seemingly dismissed rift rumours with their recent visit as they looked so in love when they arrived at the UN hand in hand.

In the pictures, Meghan could also be seen clutching Harry’s hand before he made his speech.

The Duke called wifey Meghan Markle his 'soulmate' as he delivers moving speech at the UN.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan Markle love days are numbered, following their recent visit to Britain.

Psychic Georgina Walker had predicted Meghan and Harry’s break up while appearing on a night show recently.

Meghan and Harry tied the on May 19, 2018 and share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed

The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed
Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela

Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela

Comic-Con finally returns to San Diego with ‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’

Comic-Con finally returns to San Diego with ‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’
‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae

‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae
Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff

Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff
Jennifer Lopez didn’t give Ben Affleck any chance to get ‘cold feet’ about wedding: Insider

Jennifer Lopez didn’t give Ben Affleck any chance to get ‘cold feet’ about wedding: Insider

Kim Kardashian takes a swipe at Khloe ahead of birth of baby no 2 with Tristan

Kim Kardashian takes a swipe at Khloe ahead of birth of baby no 2 with Tristan
Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mom Princess Diana at UN

Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mom Princess Diana at UN
Meghan Markle is 'self serving Hollywood elite', not Princess Diana: Expert

Meghan Markle is 'self serving Hollywood elite', not Princess Diana: Expert
Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes: Book

Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes: Book
Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her

Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her

Latest

view all