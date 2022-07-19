Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle enjoyed cute PDA moments as the royal couple visited United Nations on Monday.



Meghan and Harry seemingly dismissed rift rumours with their recent visit as they looked so in love when they arrived at the UN hand in hand.

In the pictures, Meghan could also be seen clutching Harry’s hand before he made his speech.

The Duke called wifey Meghan Markle his 'soulmate' as he delivers moving speech at the UN.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan Markle love days are numbered, following their recent visit to Britain.

Psychic Georgina Walker had predicted Meghan and Harry’s break up while appearing on a night show recently.

Meghan and Harry tied the on May 19, 2018 and share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet.