Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spill beans about grand wedding celebration

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are thinking to hold a grand wedding celebration for their friends and families after they surprisingly tied the knot on Sunday at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.



According to PEOPLE, a source close to the newlyweds revealed, “They plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

The source further informed, “They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

Interestingly, Page Six reported that JLo and Ben wanted to hold this lavish party mainly because they could not invite “everyone they love” to their low-key wedding.

Reportedly, the guests list comprises Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo whereas the event is going to take place at Argo actor’s property in Riceboro.

Meanwhile, the singer-actress called her wedding the “best night of our lives” in her own newsletter.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more,” she wrote.

“It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” added the Marry Me star.