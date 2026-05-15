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Is Patrick Gibson the next James Bond? Actor responds to rumours

Patrick Gibson says he is focused on 007 First Light amid rumours he could be the next James Bond
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 15, 2026

Is Patrick Gibson the next James Bond? Actor responds to rumours
Is Patrick Gibson the next James Bond? Actor responds to rumours

Patrick Gibson has responded to the buzz about him possibly becoming the next James Bond in the future.

The 31-year-old star is currently playing James Bond in the upcoming game 007 First Light.

The game is an action adventure story where Bond is shown in his early days, before he becomes the famous 007 agent.

It shows a younger and new version of the character.

Because of this role, some people started saying Gibson could also play James Bond in the next live action movie.

Actor Lennie James added to the discussion and said he thinks Gibson should be considered, even saying Amazon MGM Studios "would be mad not to consider" him.

Amazon MGM Studios has also said that the search for the next James Bond has already started, which made the rumours even wider.

Gibson spoke to Indy100 and said he is fully focused on the game right now, sharing: "This game has been my whole world for the past few years in a lot of ways and I'm just so focused on this right now and so excited for this."

The Dexter:Original Sin star also shared that getting the role was exciting but a bit stressful.

He explained that his audition felt like a film test and he even got to talk about how he likes his martini, which made him suspect it was Bond.

007 First Light will release on 27 May on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, with a Switch 2 release expected later.

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