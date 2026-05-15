Conan Gray pays heartfelt tribute to Justin Bieber after Coachella

Conan Gray gave a shout out to Justin Bieber in a new interview, thanking him for his contributions to the music 2000's kids grew up listening to.

The 27-year-old singer said, "I feel like Bieberchella made me think how precious Justin Bieber is, and how much good music he gave us in sacrifice of his childhood."

The Wishbone hitmaker continued, "So thank you Justin Bieber, you gave us really great memories, we appreciate it."

Although Gray appeared to miss Coachella this year, since he is on Europe tour, Bieber's headline set at the music festival had a visible impact globally.

The Baby hitmaker revived his early hits at Bieberchella - performing Baby, Sorry, One Less Lonely Girl, as well as STAY with The Kid Laroi.

It was a career defining moment for the Grammy winner who has had an incredible impact on the music industry, after he was away from the stage since 2022.

Bieber had to cancel his 2022 tour midway due to health setbacks, but Coachella marked a career comeback and fans are now awaiting a tour announcement soon.