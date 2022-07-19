Jennifer Lopez makes rare appearance in L.A. after her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is wasting no time in getting back to the business and fulfilling her work commitments after her wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Marry Me diva, 52, was spotted for the first time since getting married on Monday in Los Angeles. She was clicked while getting out of her car outside a dance studio.

Mrs. Affleck was seen sporting a hoodie and dark blue pants along with black shoes as she exited the car. Her hair was tied in a bun and for accessories, she opted for a pair of sunglasses and long-hoop earrings.

See pictures.

Over the weekend, the Hustlers diva and the Argo actor, 49, exchanged wedding vows at the Little White Wedding chapel in Las Vegas, just after midnight on Saturday.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez revealed to her fans in her On the JLo newsletter on Sunday. 

Latest

view all