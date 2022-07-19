 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Prince Harry 'struggling with pressure' over what to include in delayed memoir

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling with what to include in his upcoming memoir that has been delayed time and time again, and is now feeling ‘pressurised’, as per an insider quoted by Heat magazine.

The Duke of Sussex announced last year that he was working on a tell-all memoir, with reports suggesting that the book would include explosive details about his life as a royal and that the news of its publishing had the Royal Family on edge.

However, the book’s publication has been delayed once again, and according to a close source, the reason behind the delay is Prince Harry himself.

“Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book,” the insider revealed, adding: “Every passage is being revised again and again.”

“Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes. It’s been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”

Prince Harry’s publishers Penguin Random House released a list of their upcoming releases last week, with no mention of Harry’s book, confirming that it had once again been delayed.

