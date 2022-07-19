Kylie Jenner mirrors Kim Kardashian’s signature black bodysuit look in new video

Kylie Jenner has taken the internet by storm after putting her incredible figure on display in the latest TikTok video.

The reality TV star, 24, wowed fans as she flaunted her gorgeous curves in a gorgeous Balenciaga's Falkon black catsuit over the weekend.

The beauty mogul seemingly followed her elder sister Kim Kardashian’s signature look in the body-fit black outfit.





She acknowledged taking inspiration from Kim’s statement look in a caption and casually wrote: “It's giving kim k.”

The mother of two poses in front of a large wall mirror and recorded a seconds-long snippet with Frank Ocean's track Super Rich Kids played in the background.

Kylie accessorized her glam look with a pair of gold rib earrings, and kept her glossy locks in a neatly pulled-back low bun.

Kylie recently welcomed criticism by netizens for bragging about her and beau Travis Scott’s private jets, after she posted a black and white photo of her and the music artist with large aircrafts in the background.