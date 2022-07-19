 
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Meghan Markle 'upset' royal family because she was 'cleverer'

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Meghan Markle upset the royal family for being cleverer than them, claimed a royal expert.

According to Daily Star, expert Sean Smith, author of Meghan Misunderstood, explained said that the Suits alum ‘entered into a room, she was the most intelligent person in it.’

Smith tweeted, “A columnist being rude about #PrinceHarry's school exams reminded me that when researching Meghan Misunderstood I was told a reason Meghan was so disliked by the Royal Family and their courtiers was that whenever she walked into a room, she was the most intelligent person in it."

Moreover, a source split the beans to Vanity Fair in January 2019 claiming that Meghan is ‘insanely smart’.

They said: "Meghan’s goal was always becoming a household name.

"She’s insanely smart and poised but very, very guarded."

