Ben Affleck appears exhausted as he returns to Los Angeles after wedding with JLo

File Footage

Ben Affleck appeared exhausted after tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez in an intimate dreamy ceremony on Saturday



The Gone Girl actor was reportedly heading towards the home of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to meet his kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The newly wed looked tired while he stopped his car at a signal donning a purple t-shirt and had his head rested against the car seat

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The actor also flashed his wedding band for the first time during his outing as he returned to Los Angeles.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Affleck exchanged vows with Lopez in an intimate wedding ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel over the weekend.

The couple is now planning for a lavish party for their friends and family as a source revealed to People Magazine, “They plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

“They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” the insider added.