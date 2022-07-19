Prince Harry has ‘no evidence’ to support ‘damaging’ claims against royals: Piers Morgan

file footage

Piers Morgan has once again hit out at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on his talk show with controversial author Tom Bower, saying that the royal couple have no basis for their claims against the royal family.



Talking to Bower on his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan shared why he has continued to lash out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He said: “The reason I've been so exercised about them is I think they are destroying a lot of the magic in the monarchy.”

“They're calling the royals' a bunch of callous racists and so on, without producing any hard evidence to support any of these claims and it's incredibly damaging.”

Bower then also chimed in to share his reason behind writing his bombshell book, Revenge, saying that Meghan was “doing something quite dreadful to Britain and Harry has gone along as her accomplice.”