 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles confirms Prince William will take over Duke of Cornwall role

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

file footage

Prince Charles on Tuesday confirmed that his son, Prince William, will take over the Duke of Cornwall role once he becomes King, going as far as to say that he is ‘coming towards the end’, reported Newsweek.

Charles’ comments came during a garden party to mark his 70th anniversary as the Duke of Cornwall, where he said: “I have paid innumerable visits to Duchy farms which I have seen evolve over the generation.”

“Having started with the grandfathers 53 years ago, I am now coming towards the end of my time with the grandsons and granddaughters,” he added.

The Prince of Wales further said: “I cannot help but feel the most overwhelming gratitude for all those who have gone before us and whose careful and devoted stewardship has bequeathed to us the Duchy which it has been my privilege to serve for these seventy years.”

“Now, as I find myself in the somewhat unnerving position of being the longest serving Duke since 1337, I can only hope that the changes I have made mean it will be in even better shape for those who come after me.”

It is presumed that he means Prince William when he refers to ‘those who come after’ him, as per Newsweek.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Charles is poised to become the King once the reign of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, 96, ends, and he has been preparing for the role by taking up the mantle at events that the Queen can’t attend owing to growing health concerns.

