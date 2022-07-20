 
Dancehall entertainer Merciless dies aged 51

Dancehall pioneer Merciless has breathed his last.

Numerous sources have confirmed to Urban Islandz that the veteran deejay, whose real name is Leonard Bartley, passed away on Tuesday even though the specifics of his death are still unknown.

According to reports, a friend of the deejay discovered his lifeless body at the Harlem Resort hotel before calling the authorities.

As per various media outlets, his friends and relatives went to the hotel on Walkers Avenue to check on him after growing concerned about him due to lack of contact. When they arrived, they found him dead. As soon as the police arrived, merciless was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are extensively investigating his death, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to Urban Islandz. Additionally, it seems that the artist was a heavy drinker before he passed away.

Out of respect for his family, we won't release the viral social media footage that shows his body.

