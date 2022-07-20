Prince Harry’s memoir ‘to burn’ Firm to the ground? biographer talks

Prince Harry’s biographer for Finding Freedom has finally offered his insight into the possibility of Prince Harry’s memoir being a burn book.

This insight has been offered by biographer, Omid Scobie, in his interview for the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, he was quoted saying, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.”

Before concluding the biographer also admitted, “I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story … I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”