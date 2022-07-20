 
Prince Harry being ‘written out from royal history’ after Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of being removed from the entire history of the Royal Family, right alongside his daughter Lilibet.

Royal author Tom Bower issued this major warning in his new memoir.

According to The Mirror, it reads, “As Harry watched his grandmother from Vancouver, he was staggered. Four silver-framed family photographs had been carefully placed behind her.”

“They showed the Queen's father George VI, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, and finally William and his family.”

“To Harry's fury, there was no photographer of himself, Meghan, and Archie. The Windsors were airbrushing the Sussexes from history.”

