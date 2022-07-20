 
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
The Crown creator 'U-turn' hints show will feature Megxit after six seasons

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Netflix series on Queen Elizabeth II and her ton, The Crown, will not end after season six.

While it was earlier maintained by screenwriter Peter Morgan that season sic will be the final of the mega-hit project, it is hinted that there may be newer chapters in the future. 

The final episode, which was supposed to end with the loss of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret in 2002, will now also feature the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles'- the event that happened in 2005.

This could mean that William and Harry will be the next significant characters in the series, with the storyline leading up to their marriage and eventually Megxit.

An insider told the Sun : "It's a small but significant shift because it’s seen as marking the start of an era which becomes more focussed on Princes William and Harry and their father.

"The marriage of Charles and Camilla is treated like the end of one turbulent period in the Windsors’ story, and the start of a whole new one."

The insider added: "Having the Duchess of Cambridge starring is an easy win for The Crown, as the creators know it will get more people watching Particularly as it will show her relationship with William just as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students."

