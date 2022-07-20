Brad Pitt's new look sparks reactions, fans compare him to Harry Styles

Brad Pitt left fans in stitches with his amazing appearance on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film.



Pitt's fans compared him to another superstar Harry Styles as Pitt rocked linen skirt to flaunt muscular and tattooed legs on red carpet for the premiere of his new film.



Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston's ex Pitt sparked reactions with his new stunning look as he teamed the skirt with a matching brown shacket worn over a pink shirt, and on his feet he wore combat boots to edge up the look.

Hilariously, The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's dark blonde hair was tied back in a loose ponytail and he showed off his trademark stubble whilst rocking a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a slew of gold necklaces to complete the look.

The Hollywood dashing actor's excited fans commented on his aesthetics, in particular his linen skirt, with one tweeted: "Brad Pitt wore a skirt to the Bullet Train Premier in Germany and he absolutely slayed".

Another commented: "Brad Pitt out there normalising men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad."

Another tweeted: "I’m Obsessed With Brad Pitt’s Linen Skirt", whilst another person wrote: "Watching Brad Pitt in a skirt, WOW, and Harry Styles is singing to me".

While some of Brad Pitt's fans compared the actor to Harry Styles who is known for breaking gender stereotypes when it comes to fashion.

Brad Pitt was all smiles and looked cool and confident as he posed on the carpet alongside his co-stars, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King and Bryan Tyree Henry, who has starred alongside Brad in a number of the wildly successful Ocean's films.

