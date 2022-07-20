Prince William makes big announcement about his US visit and project

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William has revealed the next awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize will be held in Boston in the US.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading to Boston in early December where the Prince William and the Royal Foundation's global environmental prize, will hold its annual awards ceremony.

Kate and William, who will be making their first US trip in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize awards, won't have the time to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their US royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be making their first US trip in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize awards.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge made the announcement about the event in December 2022 in a short video released today.

In the clip, William said: "In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the prize."

A post on the Kensington Royal Twitter account said: "The Earthshot Prize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!



"Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet.

"Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022."