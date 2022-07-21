 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993

Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio played brothers in the 90s film 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'.

In an old interview with Cosmopolitan, Johnny Depp said that he was going through a hard phase while filming What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and because of that he gave rough treatment to Leonardo on the set. “It was a hard time for me, that film, for some reason. I don’t know why. I tortured him. I really did.”

Depp added, “He was always talking about these video games, you know? I told you it was kind of a dark period. I was like ‘No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo.’”

Johnny also said that he respects Leonardo and that he really worked hard for the film. He said, “I’d say the absolute truth is that I respect Leo a lot. He worked really hard on that film and spent a lot of time researching. He came to set, and he was ready to work hard, and all his ducks were in a row.”

The two Hollywood stars' performances in the 1993 film received global appreciation. In the film, the two played brothers and at that time, Leonardo was just 19 years old.

