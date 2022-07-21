Prince Harry calmed his nervous with 'Bad Boys' ahead of UN speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blew off some steam ahead of their UN trip in order to calm their nerves.

It is reported that the Duke of Sussex enjoyed a famous Will Smith movie on his flight from California to New York.

Meghan Markle on the contrary, watched tennis champion Serena William's documentary.

On their 5½-hour commercial flight from LA to New York, Harry thoroughly enjoyed Bad Boys.



Co-anchor Craig Melvin told NBC News viewers: “Sources told me he was watching Bad Boys.

"She was watching Serena," he added.

In his speech at the UN, Harry spoke about Ukraine War, ROE VS Wade ruling and crisis in Africa.