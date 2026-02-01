Molly Ringwald shares her thoughts on movie remakes: 'Not a fan'

Molly Ringwald shares her idea of remaking classic John Hughes films.

The actress, 57, spoke with People magazine at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her new movie Run Amok on January 26 in Park City, Utah.

Ringwald, who starred in several iconic Hughes movies, said remakes shouldn’t happen and believes the late filmmaker felt the same way.

“Well, they can't be [remade] because they can't be made without the permission of [the late] John Hughes, and he didn't want the films to be remade,” Ringwald said. “And I don't think that they should be really.”

Hughes, who died in 2009 at age 59, created some of the most influential teen films of the 1980s, including Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club and 16 Candles.

Ringwald said that if any of the films were ever revisited, The Breakfast Club would still feel the most relevant — but only if done in a new way.

“I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something … that takes from Breakfast Club and then builds on [it], and represents this generation's issues rather than to try to recreate what was of a different time,” she said.

She also shared that she still keeps in touch with many of her former co-stars.

“I still see them from time to time. I seem to see Jon Cryer the most,” she said, adding, “It's hard to believe that it's been 40 years.”

Ringwald also discussed Run Amok, a dark comedy centered on a high school student producing a musical about a past school shooting. As a mother of three, she said the story deeply resonates.

“But it really shows how this generation is growing up with [gun safety] lockdowns in pre-K, and that's not normal and it should not be normalised the way it has been.”