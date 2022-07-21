 
entertainment
Johnny Depp gives fans a peek into his shocking transformation for ‘Minamata’

Johnny Depp gives fans a peek into his shocking transformation for ‘Minamata’

Hollywood star Johnny Depp gave his fans a glimpse into his epic transformation for the latest film Minamata in a new Instagram video.

Taking to the platform, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, treated his 29.6m followers with a short video clip, in which he was seen transforming into Life magazine photographer W. Eugene Smith.


Sharing the clip, the Edward Scissorhand actor wrote in the caption, “In the make-up trailer on ‘Minamata’, now on Digital & DVD in North America”

Produced by Depp, Minamata revolves around the story of an American photographer Smith (played by Depp), who in 1971 went to a Japanese town Minamata, ravaged by mercury poisoning in a national scandal.

Directed by Andrew Levitas, Minamata will follow Smith thirty years after his photographic account of the Battle of Okinawa, which earned him a reputation as one of the most significant photojournalists of the 20th century.

