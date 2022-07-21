 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez taking Ben Affleck’s surname makes ‘Zero Sense’: Katherine Ryan

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez’s decision to take her husband Ben Affleck’s surname legally after tying the knot made ‘zero sense’ to comedian Katherine Ryan.

The Duchess star criticised the Marry Me actor’s decision on Twitter for changing her name after having such a successful Hollywood career known by her maiden name.

“Changing your name makes very little sense to me, but makes ZERO SENSE AT ALL when your name is Jennifer Lopez and you are J-Lo, Jenny from the Block, and you rode the 6 day and night to grow that name but ok, Jen Affleck…,” Ryan tweeted.

The comment sparked a debate on the social media site where most people thought that it's Lopez choice while other suggested that Affleck should take his wife’s name now.

“She can do whatever she wants. She is also in the honeymoon stage so won't have even thought of her business name yet,” one user commented while another added, “She can do what she wants. Choice is hers.”

“She never said she’s changing her name professionally like..? JLo is her brand and she’ll always be JLo. She simply changed her legal / personal name which most ppl do when they get married,” one fan explained. “It’s her prerogative either way and nothing to be pressed about.”

“Telling another women what she should choose to do makes very little sense to me,” another chimed in while one Lopez’s fan asked Ryan to just “chill.”

However, one user wrote, “(Ben Affleck) should've taken her name and become B-Lo instead,” while another noted that Jennifer Affleck “doesn't feel right.”


