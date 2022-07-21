 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert
Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently advised to not only focus on their 'latest woke obsession' by a UK-based writer.

In her piece for Daily Mail, Clare Forges revealed that she was impressed with the Suits alum at first. Forges even considered writing speeches for the couple.

“As is the fact they still cling on to their royal titles and, let’s face it, profit from them. While William and Kate spend their days visiting hospices and cutting ribbons, Harry and Meghan get the glory with none of the graft.

“I can only hope that at some point Her Majesty will conclude that enough is enough and strip the Sussexes of their royal titles," she expressed.

“I haven’t always had such disdain for Harry and Meghan. Far from it. When she arrived on the scene, I thought this poised, beautiful woman would be a great asset for the UK; another Kate Middleton to wow crowds around the world,” she wrote adding, “I considered working for them.”

“If I’d had the chance, I would have advised Harry and Meghan to proceed with a little more humility. Pick gritty, unfashionable causes, not just the latest woke obsession,” she continued.

“Learn the royal craft under the radar, not with a thousand cameras flashing on your latest designer outfits. Remember, you are servants of the nation, not celebrities.”

Weighing on the British prince’s speech, Forges expressed, “God bless whoever is writing their speeches these days — including the one at the UN. In it, Harry talked about how ‘climate change [is] wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all’.

“Hearing these two lectures the public on climate change is like Kim Kardashian giving sermons on modesty.

Forges claimed that there is the couple has “contrast between the way they live and the way they preach is insufferable.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio
Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN
Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family

Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family
Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio

Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio
Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’

Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’
Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla

Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla
Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser

Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser
Stacey Solomon sets example as she opens her home's lavish pool for neighbours in sizzling heat

Stacey Solomon sets example as she opens her home's lavish pool for neighbours in sizzling heat
Shania Twain dishes out on ex-husband’s affair in Not Just A Girl trailer

Shania Twain dishes out on ex-husband’s affair in Not Just A Girl trailer
Princess Diana’s ‘infatuation’ with George Michael made him ‘uncomfortable’

Princess Diana’s ‘infatuation’ with George Michael made him ‘uncomfortable’

Latest

view all