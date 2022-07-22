 
Prince Harry warned to focus on 'deeds' in fresh warning: 'Dire need'

Prince Harry is asked to speak less and do more after his speech on Nelson Mandela at the UN.

The Duke of Sussex, who landed in New York to say heartfelt words on International Nelson Mandela Day, is asked to learn from the Suffragettes.

Royal expert Daniela Elser quoted Emmeline Pankhurst: “Deeds not words”.

She said: “If he needs some inspiration of his own then he should not look any further than suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst who incidentally was arrested outside Buckingham Palace in 1914 and knew a thing or two about fighting to change the world.

“The motto of the movement she led? ‘Deeds not words.’”

Ms Elser said the Duke was in “dire need” of a change of direction as his “post-royal career started to look like it is dangerously close to going down the PR gurgler.”

