 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

GOT7's Jinyoung claims to pursue a career in acting

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

GOT7s Jinyoung, aims to expand his career in acting after the success of his hit drama Yumis Cells 2.
GOT7's Jinyoung, aims to expand his career in acting after the success of his hit drama "Yumi's Cells 2."

GOT7's Jinyoung is all set to enter the world of acting.

After playing the lead character in Yumi's Cells 2, the 27-year-old actor is excited to take up new challenges while expanding his acting career by 30.

Also known as Park Jin-Young, the singer turned actor kick-started his career in 2014 as a vocalist in GOT7, which soon became the best-selling band of JYP Entertainment. He also made his debut in the television series Dream High 2 followed by his next drama, When a Man Falls in Love.

In 2018, he landed his first lead role in He is Psychometric, after which he was lucky enough to secure his first movie role in Yakhsha: Ruthless Operations. In the same year, he starred in the popular romantic comedy Yumi's Cells 1, which was followed by its sequel, released in June 2022

The If You Do singer claims to feel more 'confident' and 'less anxious' than he ever felt throughout his career. While other GOT7 members are only extending their careers in music, Jinyoung is the only member who stepped into the acting field and will not stop so far.

More From Entertainment:

'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release

'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release
BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project

BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project
Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan

Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan
Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report

Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report
Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19

Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19
‘Elvis’ actor and singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment

‘Elvis’ actor and singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment
Prince William wedding party abruptly ended on orders of Charles: Here's Why

Prince William wedding party abruptly ended on orders of Charles: Here's Why
Khloe Kardashian planned ‘long-term future’ with Tristan Thompson before paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian planned ‘long-term future’ with Tristan Thompson before paternity scandal
Netflix upcoming K-Drama “The Glory” Confirms Main Cast Headlined By Song Hye Kyo And Lee Do Hyun

Netflix upcoming K-Drama “The Glory” Confirms Main Cast Headlined By Song Hye Kyo And Lee Do Hyun
Prince Harry cut off pals, changed phone number to 'please' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off pals, changed phone number to 'please' Meghan Markle
Queen 'regularly' visited 'unhappy' Harry and Meghan out of 'fear'

Queen 'regularly' visited 'unhappy' Harry and Meghan out of 'fear'
Prince Harry fixing memoir to not 'comes across too harshly' with royals

Prince Harry fixing memoir to not 'comes across too harshly' with royals

Latest

view all