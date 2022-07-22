GOT7's Jinyoung claims to pursue a career in acting

GOT7's Jinyoung, aims to expand his career in acting after the success of his hit drama "Yumi's Cells 2."

GOT7's Jinyoung is all set to enter the world of acting.

After playing the lead character in Yumi's Cells 2, the 27-year-old actor is excited to take up new challenges while expanding his acting career by 30.

Also known as Park Jin-Young, the singer turned actor kick-started his career in 2014 as a vocalist in GOT7, which soon became the best-selling band of JYP Entertainment. He also made his debut in the television series Dream High 2 followed by his next drama, When a Man Falls in Love.

In 2018, he landed his first lead role in He is Psychometric, after which he was lucky enough to secure his first movie role in Yakhsha: Ruthless Operations. In the same year, he starred in the popular romantic comedy Yumi's Cells 1, which was followed by its sequel, released in June 2022

The If You Do singer claims to feel more 'confident' and 'less anxious' than he ever felt throughout his career. While other GOT7 members are only extending their careers in music, Jinyoung is the only member who stepped into the acting field and will not stop so far.