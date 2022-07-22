Prince Harry cut off pals, changed phone number to 'please' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off with pals, changed phone number to 'please' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry went to extreme lengths to make Meghan Markle happy.

In his new book, author Tom Bower reveals how the Duke of Sussex had to change his phone number to comfort the former Suits actress.

Mr Bower wrote: "To please her, Harry had split from his old friends. He had even changed his telephone number without telling his family."

Mr Bower further added how Meghan had become a "divisive agent" , quoting her 2019 interview where the Duchess revealed the impact of media glare amid her pregnancy.



Meghan Markle said: "Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

During the same interview, Prince Harry also spoke about brother Prince William: "We're on different paths at the moment," while speaking of the relationship between himself and his brother.