Friday Jul 22 2022
First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton

Friday Jul 22, 2022


Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, appears ready to step into the spotlight in this glimpse at production for season three of Bridgerton.

A teaser video announcing the start of season three's production gave a glimpse at Penelope’s transformation into a striking beauty. That's not to say Penelope wasn't lovely before, but the footage released July 20 showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.

The sweeping bangs and the smoky eye is not what is normally see on the soft-spoken Featherington daughter. This transformation isn't necessarily a surprise for fans of the Bridgerton books, as Romancing Mister Bridgerton—the Julia Quinn novel that inspired this season—introduces a new look for Penelope.

In fact, Nicola told E! News in May that season three will be "a lot different." Namely, viewers will watch as her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."

