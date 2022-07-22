 
Kim Tae-hee donates over a million masks to help curb Covid-19 spread

On July 22, Korean actress Kim Tae’s label, Story J Company, revealed the actress donated 1.1 million KF94 masks amounting to 980 million Won ($746,569.98 USD) to the non-governmental organization G Foundation with SB Global Healthcare and Blue D&M.

The actress remarked, “I hope that the masks will be delivered to vulnerable families, including children and adolescents, so that everyone can be safe and healthy until the day COVID-19 ends.”

A source from G Foundation stated, “In an era when masks are essential for daily life, we will deliver them to single mothers, single-parent families, children, adolescents, and senior citizens living alone so that they can use them without worrying about the resurgence of COVID-19.”

It is not the first time that the South Korean actress has contributed to the community’s health and safety. 

 The actress has previously donated over 200 million Won for wildfire recovery and preclusion in the affected areas.

