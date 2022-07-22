 
Friday Jul 22, 2022
Kim Hyun Joong 'cautiously waiting' to welcome a child

Friday Jul 22, 2022

South Korean actor and singer Kim Hyun Joong and his non-showbiz wife are expecting a child.

The Boys Over Flowers star’s agency officially shared that Kim Hyun Joong’s wife is currently pregnant.

The agency stated, "Kim Hyun Joong is presently cautiously waiting for a new life with gratitude and excitement".

The statement continued, “Since this news is to do with the actor’s private life, we politely ask you to refrain from excessive interest or speculation in consideration of the position of the actor’s wife who is a non-celebrity.”

The actor has a child already with a previous partner.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year. The 36-years-old star shared the marriage news during his concert at the Gurumare Theater on February 27.

His agency assured that the artist would continue releasing new music and doing promotions.

