Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’

Kourtney Kardashian slammed reports that her 12-year-old son Mason has a social media account as she hit back at people running fake accounts using his name.

The reality TV star addressed the issue on her Twitter and Instagram, making it “clear” that her boy, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, is not behind the fake accounts.

“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” Travis Barker’s wife wrote.

“So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” she added.

Kourtney continued: "To any and all 'news' outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you."

Bashing the person running the accounts spreading false information, Kourtney wrote, “And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.”

This comes after an Instagram account, claiming to be Mason, made false claims about the Kardashian-Jenner family including that Kylie Jenner will soon tie the knot with Travis Scott.

