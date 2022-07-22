 
Friday Jul 22 2022
Amber Heard sparks money debate on Twitter with appeal in court

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Amber Heard’s latest legal move post-losing defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp has sparked a massive debate on Twitter.

The Aquaman actor filed a motion to appeal the verdict in the blockbuster lawsuit that awarded Depp $15 million.

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user wrote, “Now, if Amber Heard can afford an appeal (even minus the bond) why couldn’t she afford to pay the charities? Is her insurance still paying dispute the malice aspect? And why if she just wanted to move on, is she the one not moving on? Many questions here."

"Amber heard deserves jail time for perjury. She lies about everything and STIFFED THE SICK AND DYING KIDS OF THE LA CHILDREN HOSPITAL but has money from insurance to pay for her appeal? What's more important? #AmberHeardDeservesJustice #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning" read another tweet.

A third user noted, “Jury awards Johnny Depp $10.35M in damages… An insurance co. is suing to be absolved of over $8M in legal fees due to “willful misconduct”… Today an appeal was filed, which could take up to a year or more to conclude… So where is Amber Heard getting the money for all this?"

