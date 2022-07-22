‘Poor’ Prince Harry ‘paid for letting cameras’ in his kitchen

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘needing’ cameras within his house in order to pay the bills.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

It has been shared online insider her piece for News.com.au, and reads, “If ever there will be a moment that signifies how dramatically divergent the paths that the Wales brothers have chosen are, it will surely have to be one man enjoying the spotlight at a Presidential library while the other is being paid to let cameras inside his kitchen.”

“William’s awards, an initiative focused on real-world efforts to tackle the climate crisis, are set to be held in conjunction with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.”

“The iconography of this trip writes itself – we will have the 40-year-old future king striding about the place looking nothing short of world leader-like, possibly paling about with a former president or two, and all the while selling the monarchy as a dynamic and proactive institution.”

“But this crowning achievement (boom tish) will come right at the moment when the dignity and the seriousness of the Sussexes could be about to be severely – and publicly – tested.”