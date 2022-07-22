 
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Brooklyn Beckham got a new body art to express love for his wife Nicola Peltz.

The model, who is the eldest child of legendary footballer David and Victoria Beckham, has got a new tattoo of Nicola’s surname inked on his chest.

On Thursday, the Transformers actress, 27, treated her 2.7M followers with an adorable glimpse of Brooklyn’s impressive tattoo.

Nicola, who is a known billionaire heiress, posted the picture of her surname inked across Brooklyn's, 23, chest.

Wearing a green bomber jacket and gold necklace, Nicola dropped a snap of his body art and left fans in awe.

Brooklyn is known for his extensive tattoo collection, he left fans stunned when he got a tattoo in tribute to his wife written in black cursive script in May.

The tattoo included his wedding vows which he shared at their wedding on 9 April. It reads, “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.”

He concluded, “I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

