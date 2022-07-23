 
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Johnny Depp approaches court with new appeal in Amber Heard case

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Johnny Depp approaches court with new appeal in Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp filed his own notice of appeal on Friday seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict in Heard's countersuit After Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals on Thursday.

A source close to Depp told PEOPLE it was an "overwhelmingly positive verdict" for the actor, who "believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal."

The source said , "But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."

Last week, Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial. In a statement Thursday about moving forward with the appeal — which will require Heard to post a bond of the full damages amount she owes — a spokesperson for Heard said they "believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.

