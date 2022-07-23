Johnny Depp approaches court with new appeal in Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp filed his own notice of appeal on Friday seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict in Heard's countersuit After Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals on Thursday.

A source close to Depp told PEOPLE it was an "overwhelmingly positive verdict" for the actor, who "believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal."

The source said , "But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."

Last week, Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial. In a statement Thursday about moving forward with the appeal — which will require Heard to post a bond of the full damages amount she owes — a spokesperson for Heard said they "believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.