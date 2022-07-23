SC hears Pervez Elahi's petition on CM Punjab election

(L to R) Justice Munib Akhtar, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan. — Supreme Court's website

Pervez Elahi challenges Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling.

Deputy speaker rejected 10 PML-Q votes, dealing a major blow to Pervez Elahi.

Case being heard at Supreme Court (Lahore Registry).

LAHORE: The Supreme Court is hearing PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition against Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister's election.

A three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — is holding the hearing at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that during yesterday's Punjab Assembly session, a re-election of the province's chief minister took place.

Justice Ahsan asked the lawyer how many lawmakers were present during the session, to which he responded that 370 members of the assembly were in attendance.

Zafar argued that Elahi secured 186 votes and Hamza bagged 179 votes, therefore, in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, the PML-Q leader is the chief minister.

The SC's opinion in the May order, Zafar said, states that the parliamentary party can give directions to lawmakers on whom to vote for, and the PML-Q's parliamentary party decided to back Elahi, but despite that, Mazari dismissed 10 PML-Q votes.

"They ignored the parliamentary party's decision," Zafar said.

At this, the chief justice said that all the relevant parties — deputy speaker, chief minister, and Punjab attorney-general — should be issued notices so they can provide their version.

"We wish to personally hear from the deputy speaker. Only the deputy speaker can tell us which paragraph he was referring to," Justice Bandial said.



The deputy speaker has been summoned by the court at 2pm.



In addition, the top court has sent notices to Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, the Punjab chief secretary and the advocate general for Punjab.

CJP Bandial said that the deputy speaker should come to the court with all the relevant documents and not be "frightened" as this is "just a legal procedure".

The CJP then adjourned the hearing till 2pm.

What Mazari did



The deputy speaker rejected 10 votes of the PML-Q, citing the apex court's opinion in the presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63A, dealing a major blow to Pervez Elahi and paving the way for Hamza Shahbaz to retain the chief minister's slot.

Opposition (PTI and PML-Q) candidate Elahi managed to receive 186 votes, but after the deputy speaker's ruling, the PML-Q leader got only 176 votes, whereas Hamza received 179 votes.

The petition was filed late last night after the Opposition — which was confident of a victory — suffered the setback and vowed to challenge the ruling.

SC order on Article 63(A): Who can give directions to MPs?

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, back in May, had ruled that the votes of dissident members of the Parliament (MPs), cast against their parliamentary party's directives, cannot be counted.

The apex court, issuing its verdict on the presidential reference seeking the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution related to defecting lawmakers of the PTI, said that the law cannot be interpreted in isolation.

During yesterday's ruling, Article 63(A) was applied after PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wrote a letter to the deputy speaker, saying that he had directed the party to vote for Hamza Shahbaz.

The ruling has invited criticism from legal wizards as several believe that Mazari's decision was not in line with the Supreme Court's order.