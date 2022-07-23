 
TXT'S Yeonjun on how he learned to embrace pain through music

On July 23 KST, the September special edition of Japanese magazine Spur released TXT member Yeonjun’s pictorial and interview. 

In a recent interview to Japanese magazine SPUR , K-pop artist and TXT member Yeonjun revealed about his future goals and the change that the Group’s albums entailed in him.

Looking back to TXT’s unique discography and passionate lyrics -and why so many of their songs hit close to home for young audiences, he remarked, “Both our The Chaos Chapter series and our minisode series speak honestly about the emotional wounds and pain that we experience. Because we’re honestly writing our own stories, I think the songs naturally end up being relatable for many people our age.”

Yeonjun further shared that working on the albums had made him alter the perspective of dealing with such painful feelings. “In the past, I hid my emotional pain and embraced it alone,” he shared, “but through these albums, I learned to express myself.

The theme of the edition is 'What is Youth?', Yeonjun gave some powerful yet yearning expressions in a dreamy atmosphere of shiny hues and posed in trendy attires.

Notably, Yeonjun is the first K-pop idol to grace the cover of Japanese magazine SPUR.

Yeonjun’s full interview and pictorial can be found in the September issue of SPUR magazine.

