Prince Charles, Camilla marriage 'working' because of 'time they spend apart'

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker 17 years of successful marriage is a result of the personal times the couple takes apart from each other, says expert.

Roya Nikkah told The Sunday Time how the future King and Queen "spend as much time together as they do apart",



“Quite often when we go on tours with them, we’ll fly back to Brize Norton and you’ll see one car come to pick up Camilla to take her to Ray Mill.



“And then Prince of Wales’ Aston Martin, driven by his valet, takes him off to Highgrove.

“And I think that is probably one of the reasons why that marriage is very successful.



“It’s because they spend as much time together as they do apart and she has her own space,"she says.

“That’s not to say that Charles does not join her. He goes to Ray Mill a lot," notes the expert.



Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005. The couple had been dating long before the Prince of Wales met Diana and were famoulsy often linked while he was still in marriage with her.