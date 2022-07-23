 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton suffered THIS shopping blunder

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Kate Middleton suffered THIS shopping blunder
Kate Middleton suffered THIS shopping blunder

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton suffered a shopping blunder during the early years of her marriage to Prince William.

According to a report by the Mirror UK, Kate Middleton, 40 suffered the shopping blunder during the time when she had rented a farmhouse to stay close to her husband in Anglesey in Wales where William was stationed as a search and rescue pilot.

The report says, Kate stepped out for shopping, however, she accidently forgot her purse.

The Duchess was trying to purchase a water suit, however, when she reached the counter to pay the bill, she realized she had forgotten her purse.

William’s sweetheart had to use a secret name to cover up the shopping blunder.

She went to the shopkeeper and used a secret name ‘Mrs Cambridge’ to reserve the swim suit to collect it later time.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham sends internet into frenzy, posts David’s ‘worm’ dancing funny clip

Victoria Beckham sends internet into frenzy, posts David’s ‘worm’ dancing funny clip
Justin Timberlake displays diva behaviour’, reveals Audrina Patridge in new memoir

Justin Timberlake displays diva behaviour’, reveals Audrina Patridge in new memoir
Prince Harry asked to 'give up title' to become 'political activist': 'Can't have both'

Prince Harry asked to 'give up title' to become 'political activist': 'Can't have both'
A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp
Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed

Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed
Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless ability to ‘make people afraid’

Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless ability to ‘make people afraid’
Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North

Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North
Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend

Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend
Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name

Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name
Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release
Ivanka Trump left Meghan Markle swooning

Ivanka Trump left Meghan Markle swooning

Latest

view all