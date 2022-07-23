 
Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics

Princess Margaret calls out Sara Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics in scathing letters

The late Princess Margaret had written letters to Sarah Ferguson after she caused disgraced to the royal family.

The royal family was left stunned when the ‘disgraceful’ photo of John Bryan and Prince Andrew’s then-wife emerged.

Princess Margaret had written, “You have done more to bring shame on the family than could ever have been imagined.

"Not once have you hung your head in embarrassment even for a minute at those disgraceful photographs."

"Clearly you have never considered the damage you are causing us all. How dare you discredit us like this and how dare you send me those flowers?" her letter continued.

Cosmopolitan quoted its source, “Numbers are limited to the evening party, she is not a member of the Royal Family any more and Prince Charles simply doesn’t have time for her.

“He just can’t see why she is still such a big part of his brother’s life."

