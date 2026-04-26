Liam Payne's girlfriend has 1st date since his death: He 'would want' this

The singer and the influencer dated from 2022 up until Payne's tragic death in October 2024

Kate Cassidy is ready to move on a year and a half after her boyfriend Liam Payne’s death.

The 27-year-old influencer revealed in a raw Instagram reel posted over the weekend that she is “ready to date again,” and even went on a double date. However, she emphasised that she will “always love” the former One Direction star.

“I’m ready to start dating again. It’s been a year and a half now since Liam passed away,” said Cassidy. “I think that love after loss is a big chapter within your grief journey.”

She admitted that while she’s nervous, she “loved being in love” and wants to have that feeling again. “I wanna have kids one day, I want to have a family. And I know Liam would want that for me. And if the roles were reversed, I would want him to be happy and fall in love again.”

Cassidy continued, “I will always love Liam, and that will never change, no matter who I meet and who comes into my life. I am going to think about Liam on my wedding day. I’m going to think about him for the rest of my life. And that goes without saying.”

Two days later, she uploaded another video capturing her look for a mystery double date.

Cassidy and Payne were first seen together in October 2022 and were still dating when the singer tragically fell from a third-floor balcony and passed away on October 16, 2024.