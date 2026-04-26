Niall Horan reacts as One Direction syncs up: 'We're all going'

Niall Horan recently reunited with Louis Tomlinson at the latter's 'How Did We Get Here? World Tour'

The One Direction stars are seemingly aligning — and even Niall Horan senses it.

Video chatting with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Horan called it “wild” to see former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik all releasing music and touring at the same time, even if they’re doing it solo. He even carved out time from promoting his upcoming album Dinner Party to catch Tomlinson live in Paris on April 21.

“It is nuts that all of us are basically coming at the same time. I literally went to watch Louis in Paris a couple of nights ago. That show was really cool as well. We’re all going at the same time. It’s pretty wild,” said Horan.

And he’s not wrong. Horan is gearing up for Dinner Party, set to drop June 5, while Malik released Konnakol just last week. Styles, meanwhile, kicked off the year with Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, released in March.

As for Tomlinson, Horan shared how he noted a positive change in his longtime friend, who is finding the joy in making music again.

“He definitely looks like he’s having a lot of fun up there. I’ve [been] speaking to him. He’s kind of in a similar spot to me where it’s just kind of like, that freedom of knowing where you are musically…”

He added, “So it’s pretty cool to watch him get up there and enjoy and he’s singing great and he sounds, yeah, the whole band sounds great. The show looks cool. So good for him.”