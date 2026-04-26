Demi Lovato gushes over Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez after surprise reunion

The former ride-or-dies met during Demi's ongoing 'It's Not That Deep Tour'

Demi Lovato is enjoying the Disney nostalgia as much as the rest of us.

The Camp Rock star is opening up about the true weight of her recent reunions with her fellow Disney alums, Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Gomez, who was best friends with Lovato for over a decade, attended Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour in Orlando on April 13. Just two days before that, Lovato brought out the Jonas Brothers frontman, who she previously dated, performing their hit This Is Me and On the Line.

“It was so great to have Selena there. I hadn’t seen her in so long,” she told People magazine on April 25. “And Joe, we had reunited for the MetLife performance [on the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour in August 2025], and that was really fun too. Getting to do it all over again was great.”

In a separate interview with Billboard, Lovato acknowledged the nostalgia behind the recent resurgence of the 2000s Disney era; she and Jonas are producing Camp Rock 3, while Gomez has been involved in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Even Miley Cyrus treated fans to a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

“I think the age that we’re at is really loving nostalgia right now. For all the people who are in their 30s and have lived through the Disney era with me, Selena, the Jonas Brothers and Miley, they’re craving it, and it’s fun to go back and relive those moments.”