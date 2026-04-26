Ryan Reynolds makes rare statement about Blake Lively's lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds make rare statement about Blake Lively's lawsuit

At home, it’s business as usual for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – which, of course, means chaos… and pranks.

Case in point: April Fool’s Day. Lively revealed their kids tried to level up the family’s signature humour by wrapping a toilet seat in plastic. Her reaction?

Pure mom energy: “I knew I never should’ve taught them how to read a calendar.”

Classic Lively-Reynolds mischief aside, things off-camera have been far more serious. As Lively continues her legal battle with Justin Baldoni tied to It Ends With Us, Reynolds has made it clear he’s firmly in her corner.

"I’ve never in my life been more proud of my wife,” he said on Sunday Sitdown Live. “People have no idea what’s really going on… I’ve just never… been more proud of someone with that level of integrity.”

While several claims in the case were dismissed earlier this month, others – including breach of contract and retaliation – are still heading to trail in May.

The Gossip Girl alum, for her part, is not backing down: “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit… but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced.”

Reynolds support is not new – it’s just louder now. “Stories about women seem to be held to a different set of standards…” he said previously, calling out the pressure for women to “be perfect” and “hide your strength.”

Behind the headlines, their foundation has not shifted. They have always been partners – in work, in parenting, and yes, in jokes.

“My wife and kids are everything. I mean, that’s it,” Reynolds shared. “When we finally close our eyes… those are the ones that are going to matter.”

From bathroom pranks to courtroom battles, one thing’s clear: this duo is still very much a team.